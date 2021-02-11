Lamar Odom Calls Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr a "Decrepit Reptilian" After Split

After going through a very public divorce from Khloé Kardashian and struggling with his alcohol and drug addiction, former NBA player Lamar Odom turned a new leaf and officially moved on with girlfriend Sabrina Parr . The fitness trainer and Lamar got engaged in 2019 but ended their relationship just one year later.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Sabrina posted a message to her Instagram followers in November 2020. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

Though Lamar has remained mum on their decision to split, the former NBA player is now speaking out about his ex.