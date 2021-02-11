Lamar Odom Calls Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr a "Decrepit Reptilian" After Split

Lamar Odom Calls Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr a "Decrepit Reptilian" After SplitBy Nakeisha Campbell
Feb. 11 2021, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
After going through a very public divorce from Khloé Kardashian and struggling with his alcohol and drug addiction, former NBA player Lamar Odom turned a new leaf and officially moved on with girlfriend Sabrina Parr. The fitness trainer and Lamar got engaged in 2019 but ended their relationship just one year later.
"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Sabrina posted a message to her Instagram followers in November 2020. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."
Though Lamar has remained mum on their decision to split, the former NBA player is now speaking out about his ex.
Lamar Odom addressed the split with Sabrina Parr on 'The Wendy Williams Show.'
Lamar opened up to Wendy Williams about his most recent public split. "She is a hurt woman. She has a lot of problems that I don't think any one of us could help her with. She probably needs therapy," he told the talk show host. "She's a decrepit reptilian."
He added, "I'm on The Wendy Williams Show and I'm trying to be honest because this woman was putting out that I was doing drugs ... So, anyone that does that to me, of course, if you know my past, that means you're trying to hurt me. You're trying to hurt my progression and my lifestyle. So, I kind of take that personal."
Wendy blatantly asked the former basketball star if he's ever cheated on his ex, which he replied: "I did."
However, Lamar also accused Sabrina of also being unfaithful in their relationship. "There were always some things that made me look at her at the corner of my eye," he said. "Like when she told me she had slept with my ex-wife's significant other."
Though he doesn't mention names, Lamar seems to allude that his ex slept with Tristan Thompson. You know, the father of Khloe's baby.
Who is Lamar Odom's ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Parr?
She's currently a business owner, entrepreneur, personal trainer, and life coach. She grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and attended Collinwood High School, where she became an award-winning five-time All-American and two-time state track champion.
But aside from being a successful athlete, she developed a knack for several skills in order to earn more money, including manicures, pedicures, and hair braiding.
She said: “When I got my first job in high school, I ended up quitting because it was taking away from the time I had to train for track. Instead, I learned how to braid and started charging $5-$10 to braid girls and boys hair at my school. I even taught myself how to do pedicures and polish nails and I would charge my teammates around $5 to do their nails and feet.”
So basically, Sabrina was the literal definition of "hustle and grind."
How she got her start in health and fitness.
After gaining recognition as a star athlete in school, Sabrina developed a passion for helping others improve their health and physical lifestyle. It inspired her to launch her mission called "Get up to Parr," which was created to help people achieve their fitness goals.
Her website reads: "My mission is to provide customized fitness/nutrition services for individuals eager to transform their health. It is my duty to encourage and motivate you on your journey while sharing with all of you the journey I had to take myself!"
Her services include meal prep, detox teas, and fitness packages.
What about Sabrina's previous relationships?
Sabrina was once married to Antonio Davis, with whom she has a son. However, the marriage was rocky and the two went through a messy divorce. Things even got physical at one point because Antonio suspected that Sabrina was cheating on him. She was then found guilty of felonious assault and domestic violence, which landed her in jail, but she was released early.
On Instagram, she explained: "I was miserable, lost, angry, hurt, unhealthy, and just struggling overall just a few years ago... Then one day I woke up and said to myself “Sabrina this is not you! You’re a beast! You’re a winner! You’re a champion! You’re a giant! You deserve happiness. You deserve peace! Go and get the life you want”!"
Fortunately, Sabrina and her ex are now on much better terms and happily co-parenting. She said: "Me and my ex husband have a GREAT relationship! We don’t argue, we don’t fight, we speak daily, we co-parent effectively and he truly supports my grind!"