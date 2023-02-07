Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Instagram Brooklyn Rapper and Actor Boom P Reportedly Dead at 35 By Dan Clarendon Feb. 7 2023, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Boom P — a New York rapper, actor, and social media influencer also known as Boom Pacino — has reportedly died at age 35. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, The U.S. Sun reported that Boom P “died suddenly,” and fans have been posting their condolences for the Brooklyn-based artist and remembrances on social media.

No official cause of death has been announced in Boom Pacino’s reported passing.

According to the Sun, Boom P’s official cause of death remains unknown at this time. The U.S. Sun reported Boom P released the albums and mixtapes “Heaven,” “Street Is Mine,” “Draft Day,” and “Optimistic,” and he performed with Rakim, Gucci Mane, and other well-known rappers.

The rapper also wrote, directed, and starred in the web series Respect Life. According to its IMDB summary, Respect Life is “a gritty, scripted, current-day urban drama set in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant.” Boom P played Melo in the series. “Melo’s character is no a saint, but, driven by his role as a father to a young daughter, he recognizes his responsibility to spread some form of common sense and basic values in a neighborhood where none seem to exist,” the summary adds.

“I always wanted to direct, so a director friend of mine, he gave me the knowhow,” Boom P told BlackTree TV in a 2017 interview. “He was directing my videos, and I asked one day, ‘What would I need to actually do a little film?’ … He told me, like, you know, get this little camera right here, get your little laptop, a little editing program, and I did it.”

Fans are mourning the rapper on social media.

In the comments of Boom P’s most recent Instagram post — which he shared in November 2018 — fans are expressing their shock and sadness over his reported passing. “Damn Boom P!” one person wrote. “You will be missed, my guy. I'm so upset you was taken from us so soon. R.I.P., my guy.” Another commenter added, “We gonna miss you, King. We all love you and appreciate everything you have done. R.I.P., Boom.”

Producer West Chauncey tweeted, “Rest in power to Boom Pacino! A staple in the Bed-Stuy community who should be addressed as a legend and nothing short of that.” Other Twitter users also posted their condolences, too. “Love you bro,” one person wrote. “Rest in peace. Boom P, this hurt.”

Someone else tweeted, “Smh, I can’t believe it … Sleep easy, Boom Pacino. If you don’t know who he is, check out Respect Life on YouTube. A rapper, but you can see his screenwriting and production skills were something that made his web series stand out amongst his peers! Gone too soon.”