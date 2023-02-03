Home > News > Human Interest Source: Getty Images Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Has Died at 88 — What Was His Cause of Death? By Anna Garrison Feb. 3 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Spanish-born designer Paco Rabanne, best known for his unique fragrances and innovative design materials, has died at 88. His death was confirmed by the group Puig, which currently owns the Paco Rabanne fashion house and his fragrance empire. Paco retired from fashion in 1999, but Puig revived the house in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Paco is perhaps best known for utilizing materials such as plastic, metal, paper, and even fur to create "untraditional" designs. What was his cause of death? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Paco Rabanne's cause of death?

On Feb. 3, 2023, Women's Wear Daily reported that José Manuel Albesa, president of Puig’s fashion and beauty division, announced Paco's death. "Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre — the word means ‘automobile grill,’ you know — and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?"

José added, "That radical, rebellious spirit set him apart: There is only one Rabanne. With his passing, we are reminded once again of his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name." Currently, Paco's cause of death has not been released to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive officer of Puig, also contributed a statement: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Paco Rabanne. The history of Puig and Paco Rabanne began in the late 1960s with the launch of Calandre, the perfume created soon after the designer released ‘12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials.’"

Article continues below advertisement

"A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic,” added Marc. “He will remain an important source of inspiration for the Puig fashion and fragrance teams, who continuously work together to express Mr. Paco Rabanne’s radically modern codes. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and to those who have known him."

The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. pic.twitter.com/H2ARz41BjY — Paco Rabanne (@PacoRabanne) February 3, 2023