What Was Jeremy Ruehlemann's Cause of Death? The Model Was 27

Fashion model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died at age 27. The news stems from fashion designer Christian Siriano, who posted a tribute to the late model on Instagram on Jan. 23, 2023. Since then, collaborators and other designers have responded with posts of their own to mourn the New Jersey native after this shocking news.

What was Jeremy Ruehlemann's cause of death? Keep reading for everything we know so far about his passing.

What was Jeremy Ruehlemann's cause of death?

In his tribute post, Christian Siriano wrote a heartfelt letter to his friend. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever," the post began.

Christian concluded, "I’m sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please." At present, Jeremy's cause of death has not yet been released to the public.

According to Footwear News, Jeremy was represented by Soul Artist Management, Next Models in London and Miami, The Mgmt in Sydney, IMM in Brussels, and Core Hamburg. Jason Kanner with Soul Artist Management confirmed his client's death on Instagram as well, writing, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away."

Jason added, "Jeremy was authentically himself. Salt of the earth. There was just something about him that made you root for him. His excitement over a big booking his optimism when something didn’t work out. When you spoke to him he listened with his eyes and ears. He truly was and will always be one of a kind."