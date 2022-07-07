Veteran Actor James Caan Most Known for His Oscar-Nominated Role in 'The Godfather' Dies at 82

James Caan's tweets usually concluded with three words: End of tweet. It felt like a digital nod or a waving of one's hand, which indicated the conversation was finished and the reader can move on now. The tweet announcing his death was no different.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," it said. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."