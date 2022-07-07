Veteran Actor James Caan Most Known for His Oscar-Nominated Role in 'The Godfather' Dies at 82
Actor James Caan has spent most of his life in front of a camera. With a career that stretches as far back as 1963 via an uncredited role in the movie Irma la Douce (starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine), you would be hard-pressed to find a time when James Caan wasn't on a screen of some sort. Sadly, it was recently announced via his own Twitter that the celebrated actor passed away at the age of 82. Here's what we know about his cause of death.
What was James Caan's cause of death?
James Caan's tweets usually concluded with three words: End of tweet. It felt like a digital nod or a waving of one's hand, which indicated the conversation was finished and the reader can move on now. The tweet announcing his death was no different.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," it said. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."
The New York Times reported the death of the beloved actor was also confirmed by his manager, Matt DelPiano. As of the time of this writing, Mr. Caan's family, as well as his management, have kept the cause of death to themselves. He leaves behind his five children, including actor Scott Caan as well as friends he made both in and outside of Hollywood.
In 1989, director Rob Reiner gave Mr. Caan a chance to return to film after battling depression and an addiction to cocaine that stemmed from the death of his sister. That movie was the film adaptation of Stephen King's Misery. In July 2021, Mr. Caan spoke with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his long and, at times, painful career. He attributed his resurgence in the early 1990s to Rob Reiner.
"I had some wonderful people, like Rob Reiner and those guys, God bless them. That was big-time winners for me," he shared.
Celebrities mourn the loss of James Caan.
Rob Reiner took a moment to respond to the tweet about Mr. Caan's death, writing, "So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family."
It's the most Rob Reiner response and also speaks to Mr. Caan's sense of humor, which we saw in movies like Honeymoon in Vegas and Mickey Blue Eyes.
Speaking of comedy, Adam Sandler also penned a touching tribute to the late actor on Twitter. "James Caan, loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him," the comedian wrote. "Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love."
James Caan gave the world such a wide variety of art that there is a film for every feeling. If you're vengeful, it's probably time to "go to the mattresses" with The Godfather. Trying to write but find that you're blocked? Perhaps revisiting Misery will remind you that it's for you and not the fans. And of course, once the holidays approach, who can resist the childlike giddiness of Elf? James Caan certainly couldn't.