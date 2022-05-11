Adam Sandler Has Been Mastering Pandemic Style Since Before COVID

One thing that comes to mind when we think about celebrities is the way they dress. As the original "influencers" (before that became its own term), stars have always been known to wear clothes from top designers or employ stylists — or have enough to put a look together.

But, not all celebrities are the same. There are some wildly successful ones who dress just like the rest of us. Actor and comedian Adam Sander is clearly one of those regular dressers.