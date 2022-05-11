Adam Sandler Has Been Mastering Pandemic Style Since Before COVID

Adam Sandler Has Been Mastering Pandemic Style Since Before COVIDBy Kori Williams
May. 11 2022, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
One thing that comes to mind when we think about celebrities is the way they dress. As the original "influencers" (before that became its own term), stars have always been known to wear clothes from top designers or employ stylists — or have enough to put a look together.
But, not all celebrities are the same. There are some wildly successful ones who dress just like the rest of us. Actor and comedian Adam Sander is clearly one of those regular dressers.
Fans have long been curious: Why does the funnyman dress the way he does? Keep reading for everything we know.
Why does Adam Sandler dress the way he does?
Fans have noticed over the years that Adam seems to live in T-shirts and basketball shorts or cargo shorts. And while we can't say exactly why he dresses the way he does, the subject has certainly come up before in interviews.
In a 2014 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he was asked about what he was wearing.
"I know you have a movie premiere, and I like this about you, don't get me wrong … what are you wearing right now," Jimmy asked Adam. At the time, he was wearing a button-down shirt with what looked to be a windbreaker type of jacket. After he laughed, Adam said his outfit wasn't bad. "My wife got me this at Banana Republic," he said, talking about the jacket he had on.
But this isn't the only time Jimmy called Adam called out for his wardrobe. In a 2019 interview with Jimmy, as soon as Adam said "hi," Jimmy responded with, "What a great outfit that is." Adam then explained that he has two pairs of the same dark-red corduroy pants. Later on, Adam said that he wished he could dress, but he doesn't like feeling restricted in his clothes and that's why he wears so many loose-fitting pieces.
Is Adam Sandler secretly the best-dressed person in Hollywood?
Although there are plenty of people who might find Adam's clothing choices questionable, there are also many who love it. In fact, in 2021, Vogue called him a "fashion icon." Here, he was called "the unofficial ambassador of pandemic style" because, at this time, so many people had become comfortable wearing their comfy clothes; dressing to impress at the office seemed to be a thing of the past.
Luckily for Adam, he doesn't have to care about how he dresses. According to USA Today, he's one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Celebrity Net Worth points out that not only does he have a net worth of $420 million, but he also makes $20 million per movie. If his wardrobe isn't getting in the way of his money, we can understand why he's got his focus elsewhere.