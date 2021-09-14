Here's the Truth About Adam Sandler and Norm Macdonald's Decades-Long Friendship

Here's the Truth About Adam Sandler and Norm Macdonald's Decades-Long FriendshipBy Pretty Honore
Sep. 14 2021, Published 6:46 p.m. ET
Nobody did dry humor like comedian Norm Macdonald, whose decades-long comedy career came to an abrupt end after he was pronounced dead on Sept. 14. Norm got his big break in the industry after appearing on Star Search, later becoming a writer for Roseanne.
It wasn’t until joining the cast of Saturday Night Live when Norm was catapulted into the spotlight. During his time on the sketch show, Norm made a few lifelong friends, including but not limited to fellow comedian, Adam Sandler. Here’s what we know about Norman Macdonald and Adam Sandler’s long-standing friendship.
Here’s the truth about Norm Macdonald and Adam Sandler’s long-standing friendship.
Norm and Adam’s friendship dates all the way back to 1993, when the now-deceased comedian joined the cast of SNL. It wasn’t long before the two would co-star in their first film together, which would premiere in 1995. Over the years, the duo has also appeared in Bob Saget’s Dirty Work, The Ridiculous 6, Grown Ups, Deuce Bigalow, and most recently, Netflix’s Here Comes The Funny tour.
But among the several films that Norm and Adam have appeared in together, Billy Madison remains the most popular. In a 2016 interview on Conan, the two recalled their time on set, which they both spoke fondly of. Adam shared, “I’m doing a scene with Norm at the pool. I say my line and I think I did it very well. And I’m like, let me see how Norm ping-pongs this line back.”
“So there was a little bit of a delay, and I was like, old Norm likes to a take his time. Then I’m waiting longer and going, ‘Wow, he’s really milking this one.’ And a few more seconds later I noticed old Norm was sleeping,” Adam continued. Norm confirmed Adam’s account, responding, “They wanted to me to play a drunk, so I said, ‘You got some booze?'”
Norm’s wit will be missed by his family, fans, and friends in the comedy industry, alike. But how did Norm die? Read on the learn the comedian’s cause of death.
The ‘Billy Madison’ actor Norm Macdonald died at 61 from cancer.
In a report published by Deadline, Norm’s friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra revealed that Norm Macdonald died after being quietly diagnosed with cancer nine years ago. Norm was tight-lipped about his experience with cancer, which Lori provided very little details about. The response to his death on social media proves Norm’s legacy lives on.
One of the many celebrities who paid homage to the comedian was his old friend, Adam, who took to social media to share his sentiments about his former co-star.
Adam wrote on Twitter, “Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. [The] most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love you pal.”