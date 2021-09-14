Here's the Truth About Adam Sandler and Norm Macdonald's Decades-Long Friendship

Nobody did dry humor like comedian Norm Macdonald , whose decades-long comedy career came to an abrupt end after he was pronounced dead on Sept. 14. Norm got his big break in the industry after appearing on Star Search, later becoming a writer for Roseanne.

It wasn’t until joining the cast of Saturday Night Live when Norm was catapulted into the spotlight. During his time on the sketch show, Norm made a few lifelong friends, including but not limited to fellow comedian, Adam Sandler . Here’s what we know about Norman Macdonald and Adam Sandler’s long-standing friendship .

Norm and Adam’s friendship dates all the way back to 1993, when the now-deceased comedian joined the cast of SNL. It wasn’t long before the two would co-star in their first film together, which would premiere in 1995. Over the years, the duo has also appeared in Bob Saget’s Dirty Work, The Ridiculous 6, Grown Ups, Deuce Bigalow, and most recently, Netflix’s Here Comes The Funny tour.

But among the several films that Norm and Adam have appeared in together, Billy Madison remains the most popular. In a 2016 interview on Conan, the two recalled their time on set, which they both spoke fondly of. Adam shared, “I’m doing a scene with Norm at the pool. I say my line and I think I did it very well. And I’m like, let me see how Norm ping-pongs this line back.”

“So there was a little bit of a delay, and I was like, old Norm likes to a take his time. Then I’m waiting longer and going, ‘Wow, he’s really milking this one.’ And a few more seconds later I noticed old Norm was sleeping,” Adam continued. Norm confirmed Adam’s account, responding, “They wanted to me to play a drunk, so I said, ‘You got some booze?'”

