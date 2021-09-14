Comedian Norm Macdonald Left Behind One Son

Over the course of Saturday Night Live , a number of people have built their names and reputations off of a successful career. Unfortunately, one of those people has passed away. Comedian and former SNL Weekend Update anchor Norm Macdonald has died at 61 years old.

Norm spent his career putting smiles on others' faces, but Deadline reports that he was battling cancer for years outside of the public eye. He passed away on Sept. 14, 2021.

“He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him," said Norm's producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra. "Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”