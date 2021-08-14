‘SNL’ Star Horatio Sanz Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault and Grooming by Fan

Individuals who leverage their positions of influence and power in an attempt to elicit sexual intercourse from others have come under intense scrutiny in recent years, with several high-profile public figures, artists, politicians, and celebrities coming under fire for this behavior. For some, it's the "death knell" of their careers — just ask former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo .

Another high-profile assault accusation case, involving Saturday Night Live alum Horatio Sanz is making headlines, and fans are probing into his wife's life now as a result.

Cuomo was heavily criticized for not utilizing the USS Comfort during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and putting afflicted patients in the same elderly living and care facilities, resulting in a large number of senior citizen deaths. His career remained unscathed, it seemed, until several women came forward and accused him of sexual harassment.

Schatz also purportedly played a big role in assisting the comedian with his massive weight loss transformation . Sanz made headlines in 2015 when he lost a whopping 100 pounds in a year. Schatz helped him stay on top of his diet and exercise regimen, and the actor said that the lifestyle choice was consciously made because he was "scared [he] might die."

Jenn Schatz and Sanz reportedly met while on a film set, and the two dated for several years before getting married in 2015. Schatz is an actress and writer, who recently had featured roles in Mr. Mom and Tacoma FD. She also appeared in an episode of 30 Rock and is credited as "Geeky Bridesmaid" in Bachelorette starring Isla Fisher, Kirsten Dunst, and Lizzy Caplan.

I know it's not the lede, but...why was Jimmy Fallon reaching out to a 15yo on an SNL fan site? I have questions... Horatio Sanz accused of grooming and sexually assaulting underage fan https://t.co/LUI7sxP0NJ

Fox News reports that the woman was "running an SNL fan site in May 2002 when Sanz allegedly took her on a limo ride then 'digitally penetrated her genitals' at a post-show bash, according to the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court."

Schatz hasn't commented on the allegations levied against her husband by the unnamed woman, who claims she was 17 years old at the time she met Sanz.

The lawsuit goes on to accuse Horatio Sanz of grooming the woman when she was a teen.

The report also indicated that Sanz met the young woman when she was only 15 years old and he was 31. In 2000, he invited her to a taping of Saturday Night Live and also lists the production studio as a defendant. The following year Sanz allegedly brought the minor to parties where cast members were present, allowing the minor to drink and urging her to "sit on his lap."

According to the suit, Sanz's relationship with the teen began as a cybersexual one. He would encourage the unnamed plaintiff to send pictures of herself "masturbating," and he would often employ the usage of sexually demeaning terms calling her a "slut" and "b---h" in the process.

Article continues below advertisement

yeah, the coverage is reasonably focusing on Sanz but the allegation is that SNL cast/staff read fan sites run by teens, contacted those teens, and invited several of them in addition to the plaintiff to SNL after parties, where they were given alcohol and sexually harassed https://t.co/nReKj2KmN2 — Seth Simons (@sasimons) August 13, 2021 Source: Twitter

Furthermore, at a 2002 SNL cast party, Sanz engaged in "kissing her, groping her breasts, groping her buttocks, and digitally penetrating her genitals forcibly and without [the teen's] consent." While the suit claims one attendee at the party said, "Are you f---ing serious?" no one did anything to stop Sanz's alleged assault on the teen.

Article continues below advertisement

The plaintiff claims her relationship with Sanz sent her into a depressive state, and she began to "regularly self-medicate with disassociative drugs" that ultimately had her hospitalized. Per the suit, Sanz met with the teen at a 2019 comedy event where he apologized for his actions saying that he "felt terrible" and that he would "swear on a stack of improv books" and he was "a different person."

Hi @jimmyfallon - why were you emailing a 15-year-old girl from your NBC email account?



The same girl your co-star Horatio Sanz later sexually assaulted. pic.twitter.com/ml1oG3Jdlm — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) August 12, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

He told her she could "#MeToo" him for his behavior, which he chalked up to his "stunted" views on sex: "I had a real issue with sex. I was stunted. I didn’t know how it worked. I spent all my 20s trying to be funny. So I wasn’t normal with girls," the plaintiff alleges he said. Sanz's spokesman, Andrew Brettler, denied all of the rumors, calling them "categorically false."

"However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false. Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims," he said.