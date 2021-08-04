Andrew Cuomo May Not Last Until the End of His Term, but Who Would Replace Him?

Like Cuomo, Hochul is a member of the Democratic Party, although her loyalties don't necessarily lay with Cuomo. She stopped short of calling on him to resign, but Hochul made it clear in a statement posted on Tuesday that she believes harassment is totally unacceptable.

"Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service," she wrote on Twitter. "The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive, and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women."