Andrew Cuomo May Not Last Until the End of His Term, but Who Would Replace Him?By Joseph Allen
Aug. 4 2021, Published 10:19 a.m. ET
In a scandal that has been rocking his administration for several months, new bombshells just emerged alleging that New York governor Andrew Cuomo has engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment while serving as governor. Thanks to a report from the state Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo has lost many of his allies in the state and in Democratic politics as he finds himself accused of harassing 11 women and violating both state and federal law.
If Andrew Cuomo resigns, who becomes governor?
The future of Cuomo's governorship remains uncertain in light of these allegations. For the moment, he seems determined to hang on to his position for as long as possible, and released a response to James' report in which he suggested that he had done nothing wrong, and that he was intimate and hands-on with many of the people he meets.
Cuomo may not plan to resign, but an impeachment inquiry has already been opened into the governor in the New York State Assembly. “It is abundantly clear to me that the governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in the wake of the allegations. Cuomo has clearly been weakened by the allegations, and both President Biden and Nancy Pelosi have called on him to step aside.
If Cuomo does leave the governorship, either through resignation or because he is forced out after being convicted in the state senate, then his current lieutenant governor will assume the governorship. Kathy Hochul would become the first female governor in the state's history if she were to assume the office, but not much is known about her broader political history.
What is Kathy Hochul's political party?
Like Cuomo, Hochul is a member of the Democratic Party, although her loyalties don't necessarily lay with Cuomo. She stopped short of calling on him to resign, but Hochul made it clear in a statement posted on Tuesday that she believes harassment is totally unacceptable.
"Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service," she wrote on Twitter. "The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive, and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women."
"I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward," she continued. "No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps. Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment."
Although Cuomo's future as governor is in greater peril than at any other point during his time in office, it's still possible he will finish his term, which is scheduled to end next year. If he does, there are a number of people who may line up to replace him as governor, including James, who issued the report against him. That election feels lightyears away, though, and Cuomo may not last long enough to have any influence over it.