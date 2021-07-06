We Know Andrew Cuomo's Brother, Chris, But Who Are His Three Daughters?

Many of us are familiar with Andrew Cuomo’s rise in popularity as a COVID-19 hero and his fall amidst harassment scandals . But what many of us easily forget is the fact that Governor Cuomo has three 20s-something daughters who have been living their own lives alongside their controversial father.

Andrew's daughters — Michaela, Mariah, and Cara — were born to him and his now ex-wife Kerry Kennedy.

Gov. Cuomo and Kerry divorced in 2005, but they are both still very involved in their daughters’ lives. While the couple had three daughters, they had no sons. So what exactly do Andrew's daughters do and what do we know about them?