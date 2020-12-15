Sandra Lee Is Officially Moved out of the Home She Shared With Gov. Andrew Cuomo

In December of 2020, more than a year after chef Sandra Lee and Governor Andrew Cuomo announced their breakup after 14 years together, Sandra was seen moving her belongings out of the Westchester home the couple used to share. She also posted about the bittersweet move on Instagram , noting that the home had been the setting of beautiful moments over the past few years but that she is feeling ready to move on.

Sandra’s post brought up a lot of feelings in her followers, too — especially curiosity. Even though her breakup from Gov. Andrew Cuomo happened a while back, some people are still wondering why it happened at all. Here’s what we know.

Why did Sandra Lee leave Gov. Cuomo?

In May of 2019, rumors that Sandra and Gov. Cuomo were on the rocks had already started swirling, but Sandra was adamant that the two of them were still together. “Andrew and I are still very much together. … We keep our lives as private as possible,” she wrote on Facebook. Just a few weeks later, though, the couple issued a joint statement revealing their decision to split.

“Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” the statement read. “We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment.”

True to their word, both Sandra and Gov. Cuomo have remained quite tight-lipped about their relationship in the year since its dissolution. A person with knowledge of the couple’s relationship told The New York Times that Sandra’s “more public profile — and recent embrace of a more political role in her personal life — had caused friction with the governor,” although the governor’s office denied that.

