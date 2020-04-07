Are We All Cuomosexual Now?

He sings about his fear in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but praises "Andy" for keeping us calm and managing "to lead and inform without scaring the living sh*t out of" all of us. But it's not just Andy that's got Randy feeling cuomosexual. He's also praying for Chris Cuomo's speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus. And he's a pretty big fan of Chris's tight t-shirts and Instagram workout videos.