Hyman Roth and Michael Corleone's Feud in 'The Godfather: Part II' Had to Do With Power and Money

So, you might ask yourself how Michael's older brother Fredo Corleone became caught up in this whole mess. Well, it all came down to the family structure. Michael was younger than Fredo, and the fact that Michael was chosen to lead the family after Vito instead of him angered him beyond description. Fredo was aware that Hyman was angry with Michael's aggressiveness in Las Vegas, and he simply allowed Hyman to attempt to kill Michael so that he could hopefully claim the title of Don Corleone.