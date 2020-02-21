'Hunters' Louis Ozawa Talks Fighting Nazis With "Fearless" Al Pacino (EXCLUSIVE)

A group of vigilante Nazi hunters band together in Amazon Prime's newest original series Hunters. Set after the events of World War II, Nazis have escaped to America and are planning to create a Fourth Reich on American soil in 1977.

Distractify spoke exclusively with one of the series' stars, Louis Ozawa, who plays Joe Mizushima aka the "soldier" in the elite Nazi hunting squad, about prepping for the role, working with Oscar-winner Al Pacino, and if fans can expect a Season 2.