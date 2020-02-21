We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Creator of Amazon Prime's 'Hunters' Turned to His Grandmother for Inspiration

By

In the new Amazon Prime drama Hunters, you’ll hear the Hebrew word "safta" a lot. As it turns out, that one word — and the person it represents — is what led executive producer David Weil to create the series in the first place.

Safta, which means "grandmother" in Hebrew, is an important figure in Amazon’s 'Hunters'.

The story largely takes place in 1977 and centers on Jonah Heidelbaum, a young man who witnesses the brutal murder of his safta, Ruth (a Holocaust survivor and Jonah’s last remaining relative), inside their Brooklyn home. 