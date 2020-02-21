The Creator of Amazon Prime's 'Hunters' Turned to His Grandmother for Inspiration

Devastated by her death, Jonah decides to investigate the killing after he’s unable to identify the perpetrator. He soon meets Ruth’s old friend, Meyer Offerman, who leads a team of crime fighters fixated on tracking down former Third Reich officials now living undetected in the U.S. He later tells Jonah that Ruth was one of his best Nazi hunters.

Weil revealed that his own grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor, inspired the character of Ruth. "As a Jewish kid growing up on Long Island, my grandmother was my superhero," the writer recently told the New York Daily News. "Hunters became a love letter to my grandmother."