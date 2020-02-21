Is Meyer Offerman From 'Hunters' Based on a Real Person?

So, officially, Pacino's character isn't really based on anyone. If anything, he's based on a collection of ideas more so than a person. In fact, the Simon Wiesenthal Center has come out to say there is no connection between the real-life Wiesenthal and Offerman.

"If Pacino is supposed to be Simon Wiesenthal, that does not come through," the Center offered in a statement. That's pretty much it on that, straight from the horse's mouth. So we can say that, no, Meyer was not based on a real person.