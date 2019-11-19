Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Has Already Been Greenlit for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Another battle for Middle-Earth is upon us… Amazon Studios is currently in pre-production for developing a Lord of the Rings television series. Though the show will be based in writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, preceding The Fellowship of the Ring, the series will explore new storylines, as Tolkien’s novels are set in four different ages. The Lord of the Rings trilogy was set in The Third Age, and it has been announced by Amazon (via Twitter) that the TV show will take place in The Second Age.

It’s also important to note that The Second Age is when the iconic One Ring was forged by Sauron at Mount Doom. So, fans shouldn’t be surprised if the Dark Lord makes an appearance in the new TV series. Unfortunately, fans may have to wait a few more years to watch the first episode of the highly anticipated show. Here’s what we know about Amazon’s Lord of the Rings, including the release date, cast, and Season 2.

Source: New Line Cinema

What to know about Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series and release date: In September, Amazon announced that Lord of the Rings, which is currently in pre-production, will be shot in New Zealand. "As we searched for the location in which we could bring to life the primordial beauty of the Second Age of Middle-Earth," showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement (via Deadline).

Adding, "We knew we needed to find somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains, that also is a home to world-class sets, studios, and highly skilled and experienced craftspeople and other staff, and we're happy that we are now able to officially confirm New Zealand as our home for our series based on stories from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.”

Source: New Line Cinema

Though the cast has not been announced, it has been reported that Will Poulter, Joseph Mawle, and Markella Kavenagh are said to have signed onto the project. Deadline reported that the series will also take a 4-5 month hiatus after shooting the first two episodes, which will be directed by J.A. Bayona. The break in filming is reportedly set so the writers can work on Season 2 scripts.

Yes, Lord of the Rings has already been greenlit for a Season 2. Amazon Studios exec Jennifer Salke confirmed to Deadline that Season 2 has been greenlit by the streaming service. The months-long hiatus after filming the pilot and second episode of Season 1 will give the writers a chance to map out storylines for Season 2. Also, it has been reported that filming Season 2 scenes during Season 1 is a possibility.

Source: New Line Cinema