Season 3 of Amazon Prime's 'Jack Ryan' Has Been Confirmed — Here's What We Know!

[Warning: Spoilers ahead] In a surprising treat for fans, John Krasinski announced to his social media followers that his action-packed series, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, was dropping one day earlier than the scheduled release on Amazon Prime. “Happy Halloween! To celebrate, I thought I’d give all fans of Jack Ryan a little Halloween treat! When can you watch the new season? How about... right now!!! Yup! #JackRyan Season 2! One day early!” he posted on Instagram.

Season 2 focuses on Ryan tracking an illegal shipment of weapons in Venezuela and investigating illicit activities that are happening in the South American country. Teaming up with his former boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), Ryan eventually exposes the corruption in the U.S. Senate, and Greer tells the CIA-analyst-turned-field-agent that his days in the field are done.

Source: Amazon

"It's been a helluva run but it's over," Greer says to Ryan. "Time to move on." With Greer’s ongoing heart problems most likely sidelining him to a desk job, what does this mean for Season 3 of Jack Ryan?

Jack Ryan Season 3 has been confirmed. In Season 2, Jack is faced with difficult choices, which bring his morals into question. Speaking with Digital Spy about his character’s shift, John explained to the outlet, “You start to see Jack basically being a lot more morally ambiguous, which I think is really exciting to play.” Adding, “But I think it was kind of sad for his character [Greer] to see this pure, clean-cut, Boy Scout starting to make the choices that he had told him he'll have to make one day."

Source: Amazon

Jack Ryan has been renewed for a Season 3 by Amazon Prime, and while John has reportedly signed on for the next installment in the franchise, it is not certain what other characters fans can expect to see in the next season. With Greer hanging up his gun, it’s unclear if Wendell will reprise his role in the third season.

Another major character that was shrouded in mystery was Dr. Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish), who played Ryan’s love interest in Season 1. So, when the titular character sleeps with another woman and proclaims he’s single, fans (including us) were wondering what happened to Dr. Mueller…? Not only does the actor not appear in Season 2, but there was no mention of her character in the eight episodes. Could she eventually return in Season 3?

Source: Amazon

When can fans expect Season 3 of Jack Ryan to hit Amazon Prime? With 15 months separating the first and second season of Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime is already working on putting the pieces together to start production on Season 3. It has been reported by numerous outlets that co-showrunner Carlton Cuse would be stepping down from his position; though, he will still serve as an executive producer on the project.