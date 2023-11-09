Distractify
Who Is Donut on 'The Masked Singer' — Let's Break Down the Clues and Guesses

Who is Donut on 'The Masked Singer'? We break down the judges' guesses and the clues that this sweet treat performer provides for us.

Nov. 8 2023, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

The World Series of baseball has officially passed, so we can finally get back to America's true pastime: guessing which celebrity just gave a stunning musical performance while wearing a wacky costume. The Masked Singer returned to its regularly scheduled time tonight as Season 10 continues with more jaw-dropping numbers and shocking reveals.

This week is One Hit Wonders Night, which means that the costumed performers are geared up to play that one song you know from that one person or group that only sort of made it big with said song. As per usual, the judges have a heck of a time guessing who's behind the mask between four new competitors. One of them is Donut, a singer whose costume is comprised of several of our favorite baked goods and treats. Who is Donut on The Masked Singer? Here's what we know so far.

Donut performs on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox
Donut on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 7 Clues:

  • "I was part of a mega-hit that catapulted me to No. 1"
  • Badge
  • Orange LA flag
  • Cowboy boots
  • Says this has been the toughest year of his life.
  • Bow and arrow
  • Donut's One-hit wonder clue was "How Bizarre" by OMC. Donut said, "You know what's bizarre? Me being on One-Hit Wonder Night because, just like Rocky, I've got hit after hit."
Guesses for Donut
Source: Fox
Donut on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the [MASK NAME] mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Episode 7 Guesses:

So, who is Donut on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Donut hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

