The World Series Has a Complicated History Behind It — but Why Is It Called That?

In fact, we realize that it’s pretty strange that the championship is called the “World Series,” since only teams from the United States (and one from Canada) can qualify. If the Phillies win, it will only be their third World Series win, and their first since 2008, but if the Astros win, it will only be their second win, after they last won in 2017 (with a cheating scandal).

But why is the World Series actually called that?