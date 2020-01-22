Vanessa Hudgens Was Spotted With an NBA Player After Splitting From Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens Was Spotted With an NBA Player After Splitting From Austin ButlerBy Shannon Raphael
It was one thing when Vanessa Hudgens and High School Musical co-star Zac Efron split in 2010 after five years of being a match-made-in-Disney-heaven. Though fans of the Disney movie were devastated that its leads had broken up in real life, many understood the split because both actors were just starting out in their careers.
Just a few months later, Vanessa began dating actor Austin Butler, and a reunion between her and Zac soon became an impossibility.
When Vanessa broke up with her boyfriend of nine years in January of 2020, it was truly the end of an era. The couple was known for making Coachella appearances every year, for posting about their love on social media, and for walking the red carpet together.
Though her relationship with Austin is over, Vanessa is moving on with someone else.
Who is Vanessa Hudgens dating? The actress was seen out on a date with NBA player Kyle Kuzma. Read on to find out more about her split, who Kyle is, and where the two were seen in public.
Who is Vanessa Hudgens dating?
It was revealed on Jan. 14 that Vanessa and Austin had ended their nearly-decade-long relationship. While neither party has confirmed the split yet, it was reported that the couple broke up because she wanted him to be single while filming the yet-untitled Baz Luhrmann biopic about Elvis Presley. Austin was cast as the lead in the film back in July of 2019, and the movie will shoot down in Australia.
Several days later, Vanessa made her first public appearance on the red carpet for the Bad Boys for Life premiere, noticeably without Austin.
While reports circulated that the couple was discussing marriage in the weeks leading up to their split, it looks like Vanessa has already moved on.
The actress was seen out on a date with L.A. Lakers player Kyle Kuzma in Brooklyn on Jan. 21. Per TMZ, the two were seen grabbing dinner at the popular Italian restaurant, Lilia. Vanessa and Kyle split a bottle of red wine, and onlookers saw them laughing together at their table.
Who is Kyle Kuzma?
Though Kyle might not be a household name for those who aren't avid watchers of the NBA, the 24-year-old power forward has a famous group of friends. He spent the Fourth of July on a yacht with Kendall Jenner off the coast of Miami in 2019.
He also reportedly dated Katya Elise Henry, an Instagram fitness model who has more than 6 million followers.
Kyle was born and raised in Flint, Mich., but he attended the University of Utah for basketball. He thrived at the university, and he entered into the draft in 2017.
The Brooklyn Nets first selected Kyle for their time as a 27th overall pick in the first round. On draft night, however, Kyle was traded to the Lakers.
After his rookie season for the Lakers, Kyle was named part of the NBA All-Rookie first team, an honor for the best first year players in the NBA.
Though Kyle is based on the West Coast, he was in the New York area ahead of a Jan. 22 game against the New York Knicks.
We'll have to wait and see if Vanessa sits courtside at any of Kyle's games.
