Vanessa Hudgens Was Spotted With an NBA Player After Splitting From Austin Butler

It was one thing when Vanessa Hudgens and High School Musical co-star Zac Efron split in 2010 after five years of being a match-made-in-Disney-heaven. Though fans of the Disney movie were devastated that its leads had broken up in real life, many understood the split because both actors were just starting out in their careers.

Just a few months later, Vanessa began dating actor Austin Butler, and a reunion between her and Zac soon became an impossibility.

When Vanessa broke up with her boyfriend of nine years in January of 2020, it was truly the end of an era. The couple was known for making Coachella appearances every year, for posting about their love on social media, and for walking the red carpet together.

Though her relationship with Austin is over, Vanessa is moving on with someone else.