There's Unfinished Business Between Ricky and Nini on 'HSMTMTS' — So Will There Be a Season 2?

If you were a kid or tween in the mid '00s, then you were likely introduced to Vanessa Hudgens (who then went by Vanessa Anne Hudgens) and Zac Efron from the Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical . The 2006 movie was the biggest DCOM in history, and it started a movement as viewers memorized the lyrics and dance moves from the film.

When Disney announced that it was rebooting the movie into a series for its yet-to-be-released Disney+, the public was intrigued. Many wondered how similar the High School Musical: The Movie: The Series would be to the movie, and if any of the HSM actors would reprise their roles.

Songs like "We're All in this Together," "Status Quo," and "Breaking Free" defined the movie, and the success spurred two sequels and jump-started the careers of many of the actors.

Season 1 of the show — which premiered in November of 2019 — centered on a group of high school juniors at East High who are putting on a musical. The meta part of the plot is that the musical they're putting on is High School Musical. That's right, the East Side students are putting on a play about Sharpay Evans, Gabriella Montez, and Troy Bolton.

Aside from this and the chemistry between the two leads, the show took on an identity of its own. Will High School Musical: The Musical: The Series come back for Season 2 ? Read on to find out if the show got renewed, and to learn how the first season ended.

Will 'High School Musical: The Series' return for Season 2? Here's what we know.

Those who were anxious about whether we'd get any resolution from the many cliffhangers in the Season 1 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series can rest easy. The Twitter account for Disney+ announced that the show would return for a second season back in October of 2019.

Source: Disney

"This is not a drill," the tweet read. "Season 2 of #HSMTMTS is confirmed." News of the show's renewal ahead of its premiere created even more buzz over the Disney+ show. But what will Season 2 include? Executive producer and showrunner Tim Federle spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what viewers can expect to see from the show's continuation. First, he noted that viewers can expect to see the second season sooner rather than later.

"All I'll say is, with the young cast, I want to hold on to them as long as possible. So yes, storytelling-wise, we're not going to do Fargo; we're not jumping 20 years. But there's still a lot of nitty gritty for me to work out. So if I told you anything, that would be a lie. At this point, it's all still pretty flexible," he said. While the Season 1 finale hinted that a logical next chapter in the show would be working on the spring musical, Tim noted that nothing is yet set in stone.

While Tim didn't confirm a release date, it's been speculated that the show will come out toward the fall in 2020. Of course, since the show was renewed so early on, it has given the cast and crew ample opportunity to begin production for the second season.

Source: Disney