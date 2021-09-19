The Boston Red Sox Ditch Red for Yellow and Blue Uniforms to Honor Their Home

They’re called the Boston Red Sox , but you won’t find any red on the Major League Baseball team’s new alternate uniforms. So, why are the Red Sox wearing yellow and blue this weekend?

Turns out, the temporary yellow-and-blue garb is the team’s way of honoring their home city, Boston, Mass. , as part of the inaugural Nike City Connect uniform series.

The colors are a tribute to Patriots’ Day and the Boston Marathon.

The Red Sox unveiled the new uniform this April, ahead of two games against the Chicago White Sox. And by player request, the team has been wearing the colors during their games against the Baltimore Orioles this weekend, according to MassLive.com.

Article continues below advertisement

The new uniform swaps out the team’s usual red, navy blue, and white color scheme for yellow jerseys with a cyan logo, white pants, cyan caps, and yellow shoes. In a press release, the Red Sox said the switch-up was a tribute to Patriots’ Day — a Massachusetts state holiday commemorating the first battles of the Revolutionary War — as well as the Boston Marathon — an annual tradition that takes place on the same day — as MassLive.com reported at the time.

You might notice that the Sox’s new color scheme matches the Boston Marathon’s official hues. And in its release, the Sox said the new uniform “adopts colors that honor the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend, and features ‘Boston’ in a stencil font across the chest, paying tribute to the Boylston Street finish line.”

Article continues below advertisement

Those aren’t the only Boston-centric design features, though: “The numbers ‘617′ are highlighted on the left sleeve as a nod to the area code for Boston and Fenway Park. The numbers appear within a racing bib, honoring one of the city’s most iconic annual sports traditions.”

Article continues below advertisement