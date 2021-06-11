Khloé Kardashian Decided Against Following Tristan Thompson to Boston

For the entirety of the Kardashian's reign as the most famous family in America, they've been largely based out of Los Angeles. Members of the family have occasionally moved to other cities, but L.A. has been their definitive homebase. Following news that Tristan Thompson, who Khloé Kardashian is dating and has a two-year-old with, would be moving to Boston, though, many wondered if Khloé would follow.

Does Khloé Kardashian live in Boston?

At the moment, Khloé is still living in Los Angeles, but one of the conflicts in the most recent season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" centers on her debate over whether she should follow Tristan to Boston. In a recent episode, Khloé and Kim discuss the move, with Kim saying that she knows Tristan wants Khloé to move there.

Khloé said that she doesn't have a problem with living in Boston, but is concerned about uprooting her daughter. “True has her whole life in L.A. — her cousins, I have preschool class at my house, it’s COVID. I just can’t take her to Boston and go and find classes there. Everything’s shut down,” she said. “I think if it was a different year, maybe I’d be more open to uprooting her, but it’s like, what am I gonna do? Take her there to be in a condo there, just to stay in some walls?”

Kim clearly understood where her sister was coming from, but also said that it must be hard for Tristan to be away from both Khloé and their daughter. “I feel like he was probably so used to being home with you guys every single day and seeing True,” Kim said. “That was probably hard for him to, like, go away and be taken away from all of that.”