Why Do Major League Baseball Games Always Begin at Odd Times?

If you're an avid baseball fan, you may have noticed that every Major League Baseball game begins at an odd time. For instance, the MLB postseason games set for Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, start at 1:07 p.m., 7:07 p.m., and 9:37 p.m.

Why do the games start at random times? Why aren't they following the standard of on the hour or half past the hour? Here's why.