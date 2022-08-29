Justin Verlander Exited the Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Game

The Cy Young Award hopeful exited the game against the Baltimore Orioles after throwing 60 pitches, 39 for strikes.

He walked off the field because of right calf discomfort, with some commentators noting that the injury likely wasn't too severe. Justin already missed the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John or ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery in October 2020. Justin has won two Cy Young Awards so far, and he is whispered to win his third one this year.