Justin Verlander Exited the Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Game
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander exited the game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, Aug. 28. because of right calf discomfort. Justin struck out six batters in three innings before walking off the field.
Dusty Baker, the manager of Houston Astros told the press that Justin will get an MRI on Monday, Aug. 29. The 39-year-old first joined Houston Astros in 2017. He missed the 2021 season because he was recovering from surgery. What happened to Justin now?
What happened to Justin Verlander?
The Cy Young Award hopeful exited the game against the Baltimore Orioles after throwing 60 pitches, 39 for strikes.
He walked off the field because of right calf discomfort, with some commentators noting that the injury likely wasn't too severe. Justin already missed the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John or ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery in October 2020. Justin has won two Cy Young Awards so far, and he is whispered to win his third one this year.
“It was his calf, and that's the best of bad news,” Dusty said, via the Boston Globe. “We're glad it wasn’t anything to do with his elbow or arm or anything like that. He threw that pitch, and then, he came off the field with the third out, and he just went down the tunnel."
Seth Martinez replaced Justin in the fourth inning. The Houston Astros ended up victorious, landing a 3-1 win against the Baltimore Orioles. But Justin's well-being continued to worry fans despite the spectacular game.
"Dusty Baker said Justin Verlander will go in for some imaging tomorrow. He felt something with his calf when covering first base," tweeted @cayleighgriffin.
"I got a request for all the prayer warriors. Can we pray for Justin Verlander? He has some discomfort in his right calf. We need quick healing from the Lord so he can be ready for the playoffs that are coming soon! @astros @JustinVerlander" tweeted @_azer08_.
It's uncertain at this stage when Justin will return to the field. Let's hope the MRI scan will come out clear.