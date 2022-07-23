Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves Outfielder Dwight Smith Has Passed Away Aged Only 58

With a career spanning almost a decade, Dwight scored many achievements. He helped the Chicago Cubs win the NL East in 1989. The Atlanta Braves came first in the 1995 World Series thanks, in part, to his hard work.

Between 1989 and 1996, Dwight played for Chicago Cubs, the Atlanta Braves, and later in his career, the California Angels and the Baltimore Orioles. After leaving the MLB, Dwight played for teams like the Mexico City Tigers, the St. Paul Saints, and the Rochester Red Wings.