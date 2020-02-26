Yes, Tim Tebow Is Playing in the 2020 Baseball Season

When you think of baseball, we don't blame you if Tim Tebow isn't the first name that comes to mind. The former quarterback for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets has since retired from the football field, but his career as an athlete is far from over.

Tim has been keeping himself busy trying out for the Major League Baseball teams, striving to land his name on one of their rosters. But will he be playing baseball for the 2020 season?