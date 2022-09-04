What Are Ops in Baseball and How Are They Calculated?

Ops is calculated based on on-base percentage (OBP), which is based on hard stats. The Stadium Reviews explain counts the number of times a player makes it to base (no matter what circumstance) compared to their total at-bats.

This number gets added to the slugging average (SLG), which measures the quality of the hit and how it rates. The site also notes that “exceptional circumstances,” such as “sacrifice flies,” will not have much impact on either stat as these are not considered at-bats.