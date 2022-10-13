Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Why Isn't 'The Masked Singer' on Tonight? Twitter Is Pissed Fox Is Airing Baseball

Michelle Stein - Author
By

Oct. 12 2022, Published 8:35 p.m. ET

People are serious when it comes to The Masked Singer. And, people are serious about watching their shows at the scheduled times. So when folks at home turned their TVs to Fox on Oct. 12, 2022, to tune into Episode 4 of the singing competition series — only to discover a baseball game between the Phillies and the Braves airing in its place — they were both confused and seriously pissed.

Article continues below advertisement

So what happened, exactly? Why was Fox showing an MLB game at such an odd time? Let's take a closer look.

Robo-Girl on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox
Article continues below advertisement

Why isn't 'The Masked Singer' on tonight?

Basically, Game 2 of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves was delayed for rain on Oct. 12. This pushed back the start time to 7:30 p.m. EST — about three hours after the game was supposed to have started, according to CBS Sports. As you can imagine this put Fox in a pickle. That's because network was also set to air a Padres-Dodgers game starting at 8:37 p.m. EST.

Ultimately, Fox programming was switched around to accommodate both games — much to the chagrin of dedicated The Masked Singer fans.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Masked Singer' show took to Twitter to air their grievances about baseball unseating their favorite show.

Basically, those who were inexplicably greeted with a professional baseball game instead of mystery singers in outlandish costumes were losing their minds over missing their show. Many took to Twitter to express their frustration.

Article continues below advertisement

One Twitter user wrote: "YOU'RE TELLING ME IM MISSING ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER WEEK OF THE MASKED SINGER BECAUSE OF A STUPID BASEBALL GAME???? this is why i hate sports."

Article continues below advertisement

For others, a lack of 'The Masked Singer' on Wednesday night was enough to ruin their entire day.

Article continues below advertisement

Others were only slightly annoyed by the switch-up — but absolutely enraged by the lack of explanation from the network. One disgruntled viewer tweeted: "Would it really be that hard for @FOXTV to put out a message saying when the masked singer is going to be on? Quality channels seem capable of letting their viewers know what’s happening with scheduling."

This story is developing ...

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Is Robo Girl on ‘The Masked Singer’? (SPOILERS)

Who Is Maize on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Believe It's This Former Food Network Star

Who Is the Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Think It's THIS Award-Winning Performer

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.