Why Isn't 'The Masked Singer' on Tonight? Twitter Is Pissed Fox Is Airing Baseball
People are serious when it comes to The Masked Singer. And, people are serious about watching their shows at the scheduled times. So when folks at home turned their TVs to Fox on Oct. 12, 2022, to tune into Episode 4 of the singing competition series — only to discover a baseball game between the Phillies and the Braves airing in its place — they were both confused and seriously pissed.
So what happened, exactly? Why was Fox showing an MLB game at such an odd time? Let's take a closer look.
Why isn't 'The Masked Singer' on tonight?
Basically, Game 2 of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves was delayed for rain on Oct. 12. This pushed back the start time to 7:30 p.m. EST — about three hours after the game was supposed to have started, according to CBS Sports. As you can imagine this put Fox in a pickle. That's because network was also set to air a Padres-Dodgers game starting at 8:37 p.m. EST.
Ultimately, Fox programming was switched around to accommodate both games — much to the chagrin of dedicated The Masked Singer fans.
'The Masked Singer' show took to Twitter to air their grievances about baseball unseating their favorite show.
Basically, those who were inexplicably greeted with a professional baseball game instead of mystery singers in outlandish costumes were losing their minds over missing their show. Many took to Twitter to express their frustration.
One Twitter user wrote: "YOU'RE TELLING ME IM MISSING ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER WEEK OF THE MASKED SINGER BECAUSE OF A STUPID BASEBALL GAME???? this is why i hate sports."
For others, a lack of 'The Masked Singer' on Wednesday night was enough to ruin their entire day.
Others were only slightly annoyed by the switch-up — but absolutely enraged by the lack of explanation from the network. One disgruntled viewer tweeted: "Would it really be that hard for @FOXTV to put out a message saying when the masked singer is going to be on? Quality channels seem capable of letting their viewers know what’s happening with scheduling."
This story is developing ...