Who Is Cow on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's the 4-1-1 for Fans Who is Cow on 'The Masked Singer'? Season 10 is in full swing and fans are already playing the guessing game on the identity of the masked animal. By Distractify Staff Sep. 27 2023, Published 9:02 p.m. ET

Give it up for the producers of the Fox hit series The Masked Singer. For nine seasons, the show has done a great job of keeping the masses entertained with celebrities and public figures as masked singers who for the most part have left fans guessing their identities.

Now that Season 10 is officially in full swing, fans and the judge's panel, which features Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, are tasked with trying to accurately guess the talent behind the mask. As such, there has been tons of talk around Cow. So, who is the celebrity behind the farm animal mask? Let’s explore the possibilities.

Source: Fox

Cow on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Clues

Although there's little to no information about Cow on social media, Season 10, Episode 1 came with a few clues to get our minds working to identify the possible celeb behind the mask.

Coffee Calendar displaying 4th of July

Says they’re a writer

Las Vegas

Has won Grammys

Pilot wing pin

The phrase “Blockbuster movie.” Cow then said, “One of the better things known about me all started with a movie.”

Cow on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Guesses

Interestingly, there are multiple guesses on Cow’s identity that have spanned social media — from viewers to the judge's panel. For starters, Jenny is convinced that Cow is Shawn Stockman, who is one-fourth of the iconic R&B boy group Boyz II Men. Shawn, who's considered to be one of the greatest male vocalists of all time, has not one, not two but four Grammy awards under his belt.

Source: Getty Images Shawn Stockman, Usher, and Leslie Odom Jr. have been among the guesses.

Jenny also believes that Cow could be Usher. The singer, who is revered by fans as the King of R&B, is finishing up his Las Vegas residency and is preparing for his 2024 Super Bowl half-time performance. On the flip side, Nicole believes that Cow could be Leslie Odom Jr. The singer shared that based on the Grammy and 4th of July clues, Leslie is a contender for the celebrity under the mask. Fans have also guessed Queen Latifah, Kellie Pickler, and Miranda Lambert.

Source: Fox

