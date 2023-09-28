Distractify
Who Is Cow on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's the 4-1-1 for Fans

Who is Cow on 'The Masked Singer'? Season 10 is in full swing and fans are already playing the guessing game on the identity of the masked animal.

By Distractify Staff
Sep. 27 2023

Give it up for the producers of the Fox hit series The Masked Singer. For nine seasons, the show has done a great job of keeping the masses entertained with celebrities and public figures as masked singers who for the most part have left fans guessing their identities.

Now that Season 10 is officially in full swing, fans and the judge's panel, which features Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, are tasked with trying to accurately guess the talent behind the mask. As such, there has been tons of talk around Cow. So, who is the celebrity behind the farm animal mask? Let’s explore the possibilities.

Cow on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Clues

Although there's little to no information about Cow on social media, Season 10, Episode 1 came with a few clues to get our minds working to identify the possible celeb behind the mask.

    • Coffee

    • Calendar displaying 4th of July

    • Says they’re a writer

    • Las Vegas

    • Has won Grammys

    • Pilot wing pin

    • The phrase “Blockbuster movie.” Cow then said, “One of the better things known about me all started with a movie.”

    Cow on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Guesses

    Interestingly, there are multiple guesses on Cow’s identity that have spanned social media — from viewers to the judge's panel. For starters, Jenny is convinced that Cow is Shawn Stockman, who is one-fourth of the iconic R&B boy group Boyz II Men. Shawn, who's considered to be one of the greatest male vocalists of all time, has not one, not two but four Grammy awards under his belt.

    Shawn Stockman, Usher, and Leslie Odom Jr. have been among the guesses.

    Jenny also believes that Cow could be Usher. The singer, who is revered by fans as the King of R&B, is finishing up his Las Vegas residency and is preparing for his 2024 Super Bowl half-time performance.

    On the flip side, Nicole believes that Cow could be Leslie Odom Jr. The singer shared that based on the Grammy and 4th of July clues, Leslie is a contender for the celebrity under the mask. Fans have also guessed Queen Latifah, Kellie Pickler, and Miranda Lambert.

    So, who is Cow on ‘The Masked Singer’? The answer is…

    Cow hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!”

    Catch more of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST.

