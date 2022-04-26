Fans and fellow A-listers were elated with the news, especially since the couple appeared to be heading toward divorce in February 2020.

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” Ne-Yo said on the Private Talk Podcast via The Shade Room. Ne-Yo and Crystal got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016. Throughout their marriage, the pair welcomed two sons and a daughter.