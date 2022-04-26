What Is Ne-Yo's Net Worth? The 4-1-1 on the Star's FinancesBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 26 2022, Published 5:46 p.m. ET
Most R&B fans would agree that Ne-Yo’s arrival on the music scene gave the genre extra pizzazz. Ne-Yo — born Shaffer Chimere Smith — captivated the hearts of music lovers with his 2006 debut album, "In My Own Words." Even though Ne-Yo had already cemented his place in music as an amazing songwriter by then — through his work with Marques Houston, Beyoncé, Faith Evans, and more — "In My Own Words" catapulted his career to new heights.
Ne-Yo has continued to sprinkle his magic on the music industry, and his status has grown. Ne-Yo’s talent allowed him to explore other branches of entertainment, including acting — most notably in the 2007 film Stomp the Yard. And with Ne-Yo’s continued success and growing accolades, fans have always considered him to be one of R&B’s wealthiest musicians. So, what exactly is Ne-Yo’s net worth? Here’s what we know.
Ne-Yo’s net worth will continue to grow through 2022 and beyond.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Ne-Yo has earned a net worth of $9 million. This figure is a combination of his work as a singer, songwriter, composer, dancer, actor, and record producer.
In case you’ve been MIA, Ne-Yo is the writer behind Mario’s 2004 smash hit “Let Me Love You” and Beyonce’s 2006 mega-hit “Irreplaceable.” What's more, Ne-Yo has three RIAA-certified platinum albums, including “In My Own Words,” the 2007 album “Because of You,” and the 2008 album “Year of the Gentlemen.”
Ne-Yo has also won three Grammy Awards — for Best R&B Contemporary Performance in 2007 and for Best Male Vocal Performance and Best R&B song in 2008. So, the proof of Ne-Yo’s success and longevity in the industry is in the pudding.
Ne-Yo
Singer, songwriter, composer, dancer, actor, and record producer
Birthdate: Oct. 18, 1982
Birth name: Shaffer Chimere Smith
Birthplace: Camden, Ark.
Mother: Loraine Smith
Children: Two daughters: Madilyn Grace (b. 2010) and Isabella Rose (b. 2021); and three sons: Mason Evan (b. 2011), Shaffer Chimere Jr. (b. 2016), and Alexander-Raj (b. 2018)
Marriages: Crystal Renay (m. 2016)
Education: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, renewed their vows on April 24, 2022.
Love is in the air! Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas on April 24, 2022. Ne-Yo proposed for a second time in January 2022.
Fans and fellow A-listers were elated with the news, especially since the couple appeared to be heading toward divorce in February 2020.
“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” Ne-Yo said on the Private Talk Podcast via The Shade Room. Ne-Yo and Crystal got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016. Throughout their marriage, the pair welcomed two sons and a daughter.
However, The Shade Room later reported that the couple moved toward reconciliation during the COVID-19 quarantine.
Congratulations to the happy couple on renewing their vows! We wish Ne-Yo and Crystal all the happiness in the world.