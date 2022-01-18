The Real Reason Ne-Yo Changed the Name of His New Album

Three time Grammy Award-winning artist Ne-Yo has had R&B in a chokehold for more than a decade. Although he made his industry debut in the 90s, he got his big break years later, and has been a household name ever since.

Penning hits for artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Celine Dion, the singer has cemented his legacy as one of the founding fathers of contemporary R&B. And on Jan. 17, Ne-Yo and a legendary line-up of hitmakers took the stage at TV One’s 4th annual Urban One Honors.