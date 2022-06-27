Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy Share a Last Name –– Are They Related?

Jenna Perusich is an HGTV star who made a name for herself after collaborating with the Property Brothers. These days, she is co-hosting her own home makeover show alongside Melissa.

It turns out, they are also cousins! Jenna spoke to HGTV about their exciting new show and what it's like working alongside Melissa saying, “After redesigning my parents’ house on Celebrity IOU, Melissa and I were inspired to combine our desire to help others with our love of renovation."