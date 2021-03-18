This Is Probably Why Jenny McCarthy's Teeth Look So Unnatural

It's widely accepted that Jenny McCarthy isn't exactly the most beloved judge on The Masked Singer . The former model became infamous for her stance on vaccines in 2008 when she appeared on Larry King Live and claimed that vaccines are proven to cause autism (this isn't true). When people aren't talking about her dangerous pseudo science, they're talking about her alleged plastic surgery and looks. Especially lately, Jenny's got some really, really white, straight teeth.

What did Jenny McCarthy do to her teeth?

While Jenny McCarthy hasn't publicly addressed that she altered her teeth in any way, it's likely that she got veneers — a common procedure done amongst celebs who want a perfect smile. Even braces can't always fix slightly uneven teeth, so people get veneers to get a more symmetrical smile. It seems like Jenny went to Dr. Dean Lodding, an Illinois-based dentist who offers cosmetic dentistry.

While there is nothing "wrong" with Jenny's natural teeth, it does seem like they're slightly uneven (and certainly not so artificially bright). In a video she posted to Instagram exactly one year ago, you can see what her teeth (probably) look like unaltered.

This is what her teeth look like now. They're definitely much whiter and more symmetrical.

While Jenny hasn't talked about her teeth before, she has admitted she's a fan of Botox — so she's not above cosmetic alterations to her looks and appearance. She told Michigan Avenue, "I think plastic surgery is fun if it makes you feel good. I love Botox, I absolutely love it. I get it minimally, so I can still move my face. But I really do think it’s a savior.” She added, "I'm all for looking better, so I plan on doing whatever I want when the time comes.”

She's also likely had other work done. “Jenny McCarthy is a great example of how to maintain your looks over the years. In my opinion, she has had facial fillers done in her jaw line, cheeks, and mid face," Aesthetic Injector Kristina Kitsos told Radar Online.

Source: Instagram

She explained, “As we age, our facial bones actually decrease in size over the years. As a result, the face droops and sags. With balanced and precise injections of certain robust fillers directly on the facial bones, you can prevent the inevitable drooping and sagging of the face and maintain a taut, youthful facial structure.”