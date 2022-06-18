What Is 'God's Favorite Idiot' Star Melissa McCarthy's Net Worth? What to Know

Comedian, writer, actress, producer, and fashion designer Melissa McCarthy has been acting since the 1990s but her big break arrived in 2010 with the comedy film Bridesmaids. Since then, Melissa has been starring in comedic films and the occasional drama to critical acclaim, including two Golden Globe nominations, two Academy Award nominations, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Currently, Melissa is married to her long-term boyfriend Ben Falcone. The pair share two children.

Birth date: August 26, 1970

Birth place: Plainfield, Ill.

Birth name: Melissa McCarthy

Father: Michael McCarthy

Mother: Sandra McCarthy

Marriages: Ben Falcone (m. 2005 —)

Children: Vivian Falcone, Georgette Falcone

Education: Southern Illinois University