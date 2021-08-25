Melissa McCarthy Reunites with Her 'Bridesmaids' Co-Star, Chris O'Dowd, for 'The Starling'

Though Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd made audience members howl with laughter with their Bridesmaids characters, their latest collaboration is an absolute tearjerker.

The actors, who are known for their comedic roles, are taking on grief and tragedy in the upcoming Netflix dramedy, The Starling. Chris and Melissa are playing spouses Jack and Lilly Maynard, who deal with a tremendous personal loss in deeply different ways.

Read on to find out more about the plot of the film and the characters.