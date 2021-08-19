Are Samara Weaving's Blinding White Fangs in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Real? What to Know

Just how far would you go to heal yourself? For Frances (Melissa McCarthy), Jessica (Samara Weaving), and the seven others who checked in to the Tranquillum House — the enigmatic retreat center run by reformed girl boss Masha (Nicole Kidman) in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers — the answer is very far.

To appear in the heavily stylized show, some of the actors had to undergo a whopping transformation. Are the rumors anything to go by? Is Samara Weaving rocking fake teeth in Nine Perfect Strangers?