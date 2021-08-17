Rachel’s Fate on 'The White Lotus' Is One of the Most Tragic

At the start of The White Lotus Season 1, viewers meet a cast of characters from various walks of life. Among them are newlyweds Shane and Rachel , who are seemingly excited to spend a week in paradise following their nuptials. There is only problem: Rachel realizes early on that she has made a huge mistake.

Rachel winds up stuck at a resort with her spoiled, trust-fund-baby husband and a collection of strange travelers —while confronting an inner crisis that ends with the unthinkable. She stays with Shane.

Fans who rooted for Rachel through the six episodes all but rioted after she decided to stay with him in the season's final moments. However, there are a few possible explanations as to why Rachel stays with Shane, and each is more tragic than the last.