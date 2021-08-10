Jennifer Coolidge Is a Fairly Private Person — Does She Have a Partner?

After a brief stint on Season 5 of Seinfeld , the iconic actress went on to play Stifler's mom in American Pie and Paulette in Legally Blonde, among others. Onscreen, she played shy women and sexual predators — but what about her personal life? Does she have a husband?

Described as the " original MILF ," and Jennifer Coolidge cemented herself as a mightily talented actress with a rare ability to turn gendered stereotypes into the stuff of comedy over her nearly three-decade-long career.

So, what's Jennifer Coolidge's relationship status? Does the 'White Lotus' star have a husband?

With a career spanning over nearly 30 years, Jennifer firmly established herself as an actress able to nail leading and supporting roles just the same. Even some of her more minor roles, like Fiona in A Cinderella Story or Victoria in Sex and the City, have become fully ingrained into cultural memory. Her onscreen characters tend to be overly feminine and diva-like to the point of camp. But what's Jennifer like in her everyday life? Does she have a partner?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

A private person, Jennifer isn't averse to dropping small clues pertaining to her personal life in interviews with the media. In 2013, she told the Guardian that American Pie — in which her character sleeps with her son's friend — might have subtly seeped into her romantic life, at least, insofar as she took up a newly found interest in dating younger men after working on the movie. "I did date younger men after [American Pie]," she said. "I really dated younger men for the next 10, 15 years."

She also touched on the topic during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2020. "I have to say the movie has helped me out in a lot of ways," she joked. "Even as ... there's always someone who has seen that movie lately, and so then you get a whole new group of young guys. I'm single, so I'm really using it to my advantage."