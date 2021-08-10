Jennifer Coolidge Is a Fairly Private Person — Does She Have a Partner?By Leila Kozma
Described as the "original MILF," and Jennifer Coolidge cemented herself as a mightily talented actress with a rare ability to turn gendered stereotypes into the stuff of comedy over her nearly three-decade-long career.
After a brief stint on Season 5 of Seinfeld, the iconic actress went on to play Stifler's mom in American Pie and Paulette in Legally Blonde, among others. Onscreen, she played shy women and sexual predators — but what about her personal life? Does she have a husband?
So, what's Jennifer Coolidge's relationship status? Does the 'White Lotus' star have a husband?
With a career spanning over nearly 30 years, Jennifer firmly established herself as an actress able to nail leading and supporting roles just the same. Even some of her more minor roles, like Fiona in A Cinderella Story or Victoria in Sex and the City, have become fully ingrained into cultural memory.
Her onscreen characters tend to be overly feminine and diva-like to the point of camp. But what's Jennifer like in her everyday life? Does she have a partner?
A private person, Jennifer isn't averse to dropping small clues pertaining to her personal life in interviews with the media. In 2013, she told the Guardian that American Pie — in which her character sleeps with her son's friend — might have subtly seeped into her romantic life, at least, insofar as she took up a newly found interest in dating younger men after working on the movie.
"I did date younger men after [American Pie]," she said. "I really dated younger men for the next 10, 15 years."
She also touched on the topic during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2020.
"I have to say the movie has helped me out in a lot of ways," she joked. "Even as ... there's always someone who has seen that movie lately, and so then you get a whole new group of young guys. I'm single, so I'm really using it to my advantage."
Jennifer Coolidge tends to maintain a secretive approach when it comes to her romantic relationships.
On the whole, the legendary actress doesn't seem to be too intent on pursuing public relationships. She frequently makes red-carpet appearances by herself, and she mostly posts about work on social media.
Secrecy is the best catalyst for rumors, and this makeshift rule seems to apply to Jennifer's dating life as well. Over the years, numerous fan theories have emerged about fellow comedians she may have married and stars she could have dated.
One (unproven) theory holds that Jennifer married a man named Tom Mahoney a while ago. Others believe they are (or were) boyfriend and girlfriend. Another fabulation holds that they share two children. None of these could be corroborated at this time.
Jennifer's rumored lovers also include Chris Kattan, the actor and comedian who served as a cast member on Saturday Night Live between 1996 and 2003. They were photographed together several times. Further details about their relationship are excruciatingly hard to come by, however.
A similar problem presents itself when it comes to Jennifer's family as well. Although there are some rumors about her kids, Jennifer revealed in a 2020 video by BuzzFeed Celeb, titled "Jennifer Coolidge Reads Thirst Tweets," that she doesn't have children.
