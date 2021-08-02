Fans Are Disappointed This Character Doesn't Die on 'The White Lotus' (SPOILERS)By Sara Belcher
Aug. 2 2021, Published 7:16 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus.
The HBO miniseries The White Lotus follows a series of guests and employees at a Hawaiian resort of the same name throughout the course of a week. While all of the guests arrive at the resort looking to unwind and relax, the week quickly devolves into something much more sinister for everyone.
At the very beginning of the show, we learn that someone will die by the end of the six-episode series. But who will it be?
Who dies in 'The White Lotus'? The series will likely end with a grim death.
In the opening scenes of the show's very first episode, Shane (Jake Lacy) sits solemnly in an airport as a body is being boarded onto a plane. He tells the strangers who stop to talk to him that someone died during his vacation, and then the series immediately jumps back to the beginning of his stay.
While we know that Shane is safe from being the body loaded onto the plane, several other characters we meet across the six episodes could easily be the victim of the series.
Given that Shane was seen seated alone and irate at the beginning of the series, it's easy to assume that his new wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), with whom he was honeymooning, is the one boarding the plane in a coffin. But Shane has also been irate for most of the trip — which has been a point of contention for the newlywed couple. While it seems like the series wants you to believe it's Rachel, it's also entirely possible Shane's sour mood is a result of their relationship falling apart instead.
Other popular guesses from viewers include Olivia's (Sydney Sweeney) bestie Paula (Brittany O'Grady), hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), the ever-iconic Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), Mark (Steve Zahn) and Nicole's (Connie Britton) son Quinn (Fred Hechinger), or, really, any of the other characters!
While it's not likely the victim is a hotel staff member since the coffin being loaded onto a plane implies they're not local, nearly any of the characters we've met (and will meet) are options.
We don't know for sure right now who our unfortunate guest is since the series finale hasn't aired — and we likely won't know until then! But in the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for new clues as to who could be the unlucky guest.
Many viewers are disappointed Shane is not the person who dies in 'The White Lotus.'
Since the beginning of the series, Shane seems to be the character who causes the most drama. Despite coming on vacation to enjoy his new marriage, he immediately becomes fixated on an issue with his booking. On day two of the trip, he contacts the booking agent to issue a complaint, which results in Armond relapsing into his drug and alcohol addiction. And from there, Shane just doesn't become a more pleasant character.
"Brave of The White Lotus to show us the most kill-worthy character and be like 'this is the only character that you don’t have to worry will die,'" one Twitter user wrote, while another said, "It is extremely disappointing that Shane is not the character who dies in The White Lotus because it would be very nice if he did die."
