Where Is 'The White Lotus' Filmed? The HBO Show Features This Real-Life Resort

In October 2020, Deadline reported that HBO set a limited series order for The White Lotus to consist of six episodes. Six episodes make sense as the show is set during a week, but that doesn't stop fans from wanting more episodes. While fans of shows such as HBO's Mare of Easttown might be accustomed to popular series with limited episodes, that doesn't stop them from wanting more before they've even reached the end.

As with all limited series, currently, there are no plans for The White Lotus to receive a second season. However, much like its sister series Mare of Easttown, fans should never say never. After all, it was the outpouring of fan attention and excitement for Mare of Easttown that led producers and Kate Winslet to seriously reconsider keeping the show to one season.

Ultimately, if you're interested in a show that keeps its viewers engaged while supplementing with gorgeous nature and scenery, The White Lotus might be the show for you. The star-studded cast and thoughtful social satire are enough to make even the toughest critic reconsider — or want to take a trip to Hawaii.

Episodes of The White Lotus air on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST exclusively on HBO Max.