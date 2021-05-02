If You Liked 'Mare of Easttown,' Then Considering Watching These Other Shows

A classic detective anthology series available on HBO Max, True Detective , features different detectives' attempst to solve complex and unusual cases. Sometimes their cases come head to head with personal demons or inner turmoil, making the show all the more twisty and exciting. Currently, the show has three seasons to binge on, but Deadline confirms a Season 4 is on its way as of February 2021.

If none of these shows suit your fancy, you can always re-watch current episodes of Mare of Easttown — what good show isn't worth watching twice? HBO Max has a wide array of genres and shows still airing or worth re-watching at your fingertips. If crime dramas aren't your thing, there's plenty of Game of Thrones content to go around for a long-running series to keep you on your toes.

Episodes of Mare of Easttown air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.