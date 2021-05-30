Fans of 'Mare of Easttown' Are Hoping for a Season 2, but Will It Happen?

The latest small-town crime drama to hit HBO Max, Mare of Easttown , has captured its viewers' attention with fantastic plot twists and an all-star cast. The last episode in Season 1 will air on May 30, 2021, which has fans wondering: Will there be a Mare of Easttown Season 2? Here's everything we know about the critically acclaimed series.

So, will 'Mare of Easttown' have a Season 2?

The hit series Mare of Easttown follows Kate Winslet as Detective Mare Sheehan, who is investigating the murder of a teen mother while also grappling with internal struggles. Some of the trials and tribulations Mare faces include divorce, the death of her son, and her ex-addict daughter-in-law attempting to get custody of her grandson.

Mare of Easttown follows Mare investigating the disappearance of another local young woman that has been an unsolved case for over a year, casting doubt on Mare's skills as a detective. The muddling of her personal life with her cases keeps the show intriguing — and continued disappearances of young women have left audience members second-guessing who they think the killer is.

The show has been lauded by critics for details such as Kate's dedication to the "Delco" accent native to Delaware County in Pennsylvania. Fans of the show have been hoping it will return for a second season. Unfortunately, Mare of Easttown getting a second season is highly unlikely. In addition to the show's description as a "limited series," the director and showrunner seem very final in all their decisions for the show.

In an interview with Collider, Showrunner Brad Ingelsby discussed knowing the ending to the show before writing the opening scene. "But I very much had to have the ending in my head, even prior to starting the opening scene. If you know where it ends, then you can cheat some things and have the audience leaning here when they should be leaning there. It was a learning experience and I hope we’ve pulled it off."

Brad also emphasized what he hopes viewers will take away from the show's ending. He says, "I hope the mystery is surprising and compelling, but I hope what they walk away with is that they got to spend time with the group of people that they got invested in and they cared about and were hopefully like them in some way. Hopefully watching Mare have to deal with this grief and cope and confront this thing that’s haunted her will illuminate their own lives in some way. And hopefully it’s moving."

