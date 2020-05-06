Jerry Seinfeld Got Into White Sneakers Because of Joe Natham and Billy Johnson

Jerry Seinfeld wrote numerous comedy sketches about shoes, shopping, and fashion. In an intro of his NBC sitcom, Seinfeld, he even ventured so far as to voice his all-consuming hatred of buying clothes — envisioning a monotonous future in which everyone wears the same look instead.

The one topic he has yet to mention on stage? His shoe size. We investigate: What kind of shoes does he like to wear, and how big are Jerry Seinfeld's feet exactly?