Jerry Seinfeld Says His Kids Find Him Funny... Most of the Time

In a recent interview with WNYC , Jerry revealed that Sascha, Julian, and Shepherd do not cut him any slack when it comes to keeping his comedy chops up to par. He said that they do find him funny, “but if I'm not, which occasionally, of course, humor is a very hit and miss business, as we know. And when I'm not, believe me, they will take me out at the knees. They will. They'll look at me and just go, 'That's it? That's all you got?’”