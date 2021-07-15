Charlotte’s Prized Dog Was a Big Part of the 'Sex and the City' — Is She in the Reboot?

It looks like not everyone who was in the original Sex and the City is returning for the reboot titled And Just Like That… And no, we aren't talking about Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, whose absence from the new series was confirmed long ago. Instead, fans are now concerned about Charlotte's dog; they want to know whether or not Elizabeth Taylor is dead.

That's right — there's an internet rumor going around that Charlotte's Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, whom she brought into her life back in Season 6 of Sex and the City, didn't live long enough to see the show become multiple movies and a revival series.

But is it true? The reboot has seen enough casualties already, but if Charlotte's dog is dead, it's pretty heartbreaking for most longtime fans.