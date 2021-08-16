[Spoiler] Is Murdered in 'The White Lotus' Season 1 Finale

Viewers of The White Lotus knew death was coming. It's teased in the first episode that someone from the White Lotus resort was murdered and his or her body is the one loaded into the plane set for Honolulu. In the season finale, it appears that Armond is the body and he's the character unceremoniously killed. But is he really dead?

After a season of watching Armond go off the rails, engage in tons of illegal drug use, and defecate in a guest's suitcase, some fans aren't ready to say goodbye. For a time, he was the one person holding the White Lotus resort together. It appears that he's dead and gone, but some are hopeful that he could still pop up in the future.

Is Armond really dead on 'The White Lotus'?

In the season finale, Armond sneaks into newlyweds Shane and Rachel's suite to squat over Shane's suitcase and, ahem, empty his bowels. In a twist of fate, though, Shane returns before Armond has the chance to slip out. A few minutes later, upon hearing movement in the room, Shane grabs the knife meant for cutting pineapples and moves quickly around a corner.

He thinks he's about to confront the intruder from another family's suite when he accidentally and quickly plunges the knife into Armond's chest. In one of the final scenes of the episode, Armond bleeds out in Shane's bathtub. The camera stays on his motionless face for a few seconds before it cuts to the next morning when the majority of the week's guests are leaving.

HBO

But does this mean Armond is dead on The White Lotus with no hope of coming back somehow? To be fair, he wasn't shown being wheeled into the waiting ambulance outside. And fans loved watching him as the high-strung and once–totally capable resort manager for all six episodes of the first season. But, it seems, dead is dead on this show and Armond is the murdered character teased at the start of the season.

Murray Bartlett, who plays Armond in The White Lotus, spoke to TVLine about Armond's death. He seemed sure this wasn't a trick for viewers to just believe Armond is gone. "I wasn't completely shocked, because he was kind of going off the rails," Murray said of Armond's character arc. "And so it seemed like a possibility at least, but I was still kind of shocked. I think it's an amazing end for this character, [in the sense] that I don't know where he would go after this."