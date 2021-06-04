Wrestling Fans Are Confused About How to Stream 'SmackDown' on Hulu

Hulu comes in clutch for a variety of reasons. Not only can you binge-watch your favorite shows, you also have the opportunity to watch live TV. And wrestling fans enjoyed the flexibility of being able to watch SmackDown on Hulu both live and on demand.

However, it appears that Hulu has flipped the script for SmackDown fans. At this time, Hulu has removed past episodes of the show from its library. And the reason is that the rights of each episode are expiring, per 411 Mania .

See, in order for Hulu — or any streaming platform, for that matter— to access and air shows, they have to sign an agreement to the rights of the content, which has to be agreed upon by both parties. In the past, Hulu was able to make all SmackDown episodes available for next-day streaming after its air date and kept the episodes up for an extended period of time.

It’s noWw Tuesday and this weeks episode of Friday Night Smackdown isn’t on @hulu ?! @WWE what the hell guys. Is this @WWEonFOX fault?? Why does Raw show up on Hulu the next day but I have to wait DAYS to watch Smackdown?

But since SmackDown has made its move to Fox, Hulu has to change up how they will provide viewers access to stream the content.

That said, SmackDown is still on Hulu for now. But, because of issues with the rights to content, old episodes will not be available for months at a time, like is the case with other shows.